'More Popular Than Dhoni': Prashant Kishor's Hand Behind TVK Vijay's Stunning Win In Tamil Nadu- How Script Was Prepared | WATCH

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu assembly election results of 2026 have fundamentally reshaped the state's political landscape, signalling a seismic shift away from the long-standing Dravidian duopoly.

Leading the charge, actor-turned-politician Vijay and his fledgling party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), achieved a historic breakthrough by emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats. This stunning debut not only unseated the DMK-led government- marked by the high-profile defeat of Chief Minister MK Stalin in his home turf of Kolathur- but also pushed the AIADMK into a distant third.

Prashant Kishor's viral footage

Amidst the chaos of the victory celebrations, what truly grabbed eyeballs was a resurfaced video featuring Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor sharing a stage with Thalapathy Vijay. The viral footage, reportedly filmed during a high-level Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) strategy meeting last year, has sent shockwaves through social media.

It offers a rare glimpse into what many now believe was the "secret sauce" behind Vijay’s historic sweep.

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The sight of India’s most formidable political strategist standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Tamil icon suggests that the TVK’s rise was not merely a surge of stardom, but a masterfully engineered campaign years in the making. For many observers, this old video provides the missing link, explaining how a debutant party managed to dismantle decades of established political machinery with such surgical precision.

Architect behind PM Modi, JS Reddy

Kishor, the acclaimed strategist who previously architected the landmark campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jagan Mohan Reddy, can be heard making a bold declaration in the footage. He candidly admits his ambition to achieve a level of influence in Tamil Nadu that surpasses even the legendary popularity of former CSK captain MS Dhoni.

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“I have to become the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu. Dhoni is more popular in Tamil Nadu than Prashant Kishor. Make no mistake, next year, when I contribute and I help you win, then I will be taking over Dhoni in popularity," he said.

The master strategist didn't mince words in the clip, confidently staking his reputation on the claim that he would orchestrate a definitive victory for the TVK.

“If I help TVK win next year, who would be more popular in Tamil Nadu? My fellow Bihari, MS Dhoni, who makes CSK win every time or Prashant Kishor. So you see, I have my own battle to win. I have to become the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu. So, I have to compete with Dhoni, who makes the Chennai Super Kings win. I will make TVK win under your leadership; that is why I am here," he said.

‘Vijay has good chance...’

Kishor, in an interview last year, had astutely predicted that Vijay’s path to power would widen significantly if the AIADMK remained aligned with the BJP, while the DMK-led coalition stayed intact.

“If he goes alone, he stands a very good chance. He has a good chance to win Tamil Nadu. Keep this video and play it when the results come in. He has a good chance, provided he puts in the effort and number of hours and can build a political infrastructure around him. If AIADMK goes with BJP, DMK alliance holds the way it is, and TVK fights alone," he had said.

Vijay's performance in 2026 polls

Vijay himself secured twin victories in Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East, capturing a massive 35% vote share and proving that his "silent wave" was a reality.