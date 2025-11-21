"Most hit pair in history of Indian politics": JD(U) leader Vijay Choudhary hails PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar

As the NDA Government returns to power in Bihar, senior JD(U) leader and Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary hailed the mandate as a resounding reflection of public confidence. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Choudhary said that such a decisive victory is only possible when the people place complete trust in the alliance and its leadership, especially Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



He emphasised that Nitish Kumar's uninterrupted governance over the last two decades has significantly shaped this trust. "In the last 20 years, he has continuously worked. His commitment to governance and public welfare has strengthened people's faith. The public believes that as long as Bihar remains in his hands, the state will be safe and move rapidly on the path of development," he stated.



Choudhary further added that the mandate is not merely electoral but an endorsement of Nitish Kumar's long-term administrative vision. He noted that sectors such as infrastructure, education reforms, women's empowerment and law and order have seen substantial improvement due to the CM's persistent efforts. "People of Bihar have seen visible changes. They know his work, and that is why such a massive mandate has been given," he said.



Referring to the political synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Choudhary described their partnership as "the most successful pair in the history of Indian politics."

He said that the mutual understanding, coordination and joint developmental agenda between the two leaders have played a crucial role in propelling Bihar forward.



"With the combined leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar is making rapid progress. Their trust, cooperation, and shared vision for the state have accelerated growth. In the coming time, Bihar will advance at an even faster pace," he added.

