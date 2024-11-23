Published 08:53 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mumbadevi Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Shaina NC and Congress's Amin Patel
The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi | Image: PTI, X
Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Shaina NC and Congress 's Amin Patel are in close neck to neck fight in Mumbadevi assembly constituency.
08:07 IST, November 23rd 2024