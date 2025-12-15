Mumbai Civic Body Elections To Be Held On January 15, Result To Be Announced Next Day | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will go to the polls on January 15, with counting of votes scheduled for the next day, January 16.

The Maharashtra State Election Commissioner on Monday announced the election schedule for the civic body polls across the state, with elections to be held for 29 municipal corporations. The announcement was made during a press conference held in Mumbai.

As per the schedule, the filing of nominations will commence on December 23 and continue till December 30, 2025. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on December 31, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as January 2, 2026.

The final list of contesting candidates, along with the allotment of election symbols, will be published on January 3, 2026.