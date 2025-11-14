Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List; Counting Underway
Get LIVE updates on Muzaffarpur Assembly Election Results 2025. Track real-time trends, leads, winners, and key developments involving Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan, BJP, NDA, RJD, and Congress.
LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates
Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting Underway
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Muzaffarpur district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
The other prominent party in the fray this election is Prashant Kishor’s pollster-turned-politician Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
Live Blog
Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in the Gaighat constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Aurai constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Minapur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Bochaha (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Sakra (SC) constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Kurhani constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Muzaffarpur constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Kanti constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
Counting of votes in the Baruraj constituency started at 8:00 a.m.
14 November 2025 at 09:47 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Komal Singh Leads From Gaighat in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Komal Singh from JD(U) is leading from Gaighat constituency in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:45 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: BJP's Arun Kumar Singh Leads From Baruraj in Muzaffarpur District
Bihar Election Result LIVE: According to latest reports, Arun Kumar Singh from BJP is leading from the Baruraj constituency in Muzaffarpur
14 November 2025 at 09:42 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ajit Kumar Leads from Kanti Constituency in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Ajit Kumar is leading from Kanti constituency in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:38 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: RJD's Sunil Kumar Suman Leads From Kurhani in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Results LIVE: As per the early trends of counting, Sunil Kumar Suman from RJD is leading from the Kurhani constituency in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST
Bihar Elections Result LIVE: JD(U)'s Aditya Kumar Leads From Sakra in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Elections Result LIVE: As per the early trends, Aditya Kumar from JD(U) is leading from Sakra in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 10:35 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: LJPRV's Baby Kumari Leads from Bochacha in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Baby Kumari from LJPRV is leading from Bochacha in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:29 IST
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Ajay Kumar From JD(U) Leads From Minapur in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Ajay Kumar from JD(U) is leading from Minapur constituency in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Bihar Election Results Live: BJP's Rama Nishad Leads From Aurai in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Election Results Live: Rama Nishad from BJP is leading from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur district.
14 November 2025 at 09:39 IST
Bihar Elections Results LIVE: BJP's Ranjan Kumar Leads in Muzaffarpur
Bihar Elections Results Live: As per latest reports, BJP's Ranjan Kumar is leading in Muzaffarpur.
14 November 2025 at 09:07 IST
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar got underway, the BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 15 seats, followed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in eight seats and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in two seats.
14 November 2025 at 09:07 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Who Will Rule Muzaffarpur?
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across all assembly seats in Muzaffarpur district started at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all constituencies. The question is: will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 09:07 IST
Bihar Elections 2025: Muzaffarpur Result
LIVE | Muzaffarpur Result: The counting process started at 8 AM. The anticipation is high. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
