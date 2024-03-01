MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal, Uddhav Sena Emerges As Senior Partner

Advertisement

MVA Seat Sharing Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Opposition parties part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have sealed the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. This comes amid parties of the Opposition's rainbow coalition INDI alliance is struggling to crack the seat-sharing deal.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, Uddhav Sena has emerged as the biggest player with 21 seats. The NCP under Sharad Pawar will likely field candidates on 9 seats, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan have got 2 and 1 seat respectively.

After the Uddhav Sena, the Congress stands second with 15 seats. The parties are expected to make an announcement later today. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh which contributes 80 seats.

How this election is different?

For decades, Maharashta has been voting for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, however this time the Shiv Sena has sided with the INDI alliance and the Uddhav faction would be fighting against BJP. Further, in this election two major parties of the Maharashtra would be contesting against each other- the Uddhav and Shinde faction and Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

In the last election, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance emerged victorious with BJP winning 23 seats while Shiv Sena securing victory on 18 seats. In 2014 as well, the alliance won 41 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.

