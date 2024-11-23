Published 07:23 IST, November 23rd 2024
Nagpur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin At 8 AM
The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Mumbai: The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress, NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in nect to neck fight.
Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis representing the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 11 constituencies
Following are the list of constituencies in Nagpur :
Nagpur South West
Nagpur South
Nagpur East
Nagpur Central
Nagpur West
Nagpur North (SC reserved)
