Nagpur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin At 8 AM | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Nagpur South West Result Live



Nagpur South Result Live



Nagpur East Result Live



Nagpur Central Result Live



Nagpur West Result Live



Nagpur North (SC reserved) Result Live

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress, NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in nect to neck fight.

Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis representing the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 11 constituencies



Following are the list of constituencies in Nagpur :