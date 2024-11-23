sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 07:23 IST, November 23rd 2024

Nagpur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin At 8 AM

The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nagpur Elections Results Live
Nagpur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin At 8 AM | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Mumbai: The state of maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Nagpur South West Result Live 


Nagpur South Result Live 


Nagpur East Result Live 


Nagpur Central Result Live 


Nagpur West Result Live 


Nagpur North (SC reserved) Result Live 

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress, NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in nect to neck fight.

Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis representing the Nagpur South West constituency and holds 11 constituencies


Following are the list of constituencies in Nagpur :


Nagpur South West 
Nagpur South 
Nagpur East
Nagpur Central 
Nagpur West 
Nagpur North (SC reserved) 

07:23 IST, November 23rd 2024