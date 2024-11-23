Nandurbhar Poll Results LIVE: Counting Begins at Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar & Nawapur

Nandurbhar Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 4 constituencies in Nandurbhar district including Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur will begin on Saturday, November 23.

The Election Commission is all set to announce the results for the Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar and Nawapur seats in Maharashtra ’s Nandurbhar district today evening. These seats are part of the 288 constituencies in the state after the polls were held in a single phase on November 20. The district recorded a voter turnout of 69.15 per cent. Among the four constituencies, Nawapur topped with a voter turnout of 78.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Nandurbar saw the lowest turnout with 65.54 per cent.

The Maharashtra election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

Nandurbhar Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates