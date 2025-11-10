NDA And Mahagathbandhan Make Final Pitch To Voters In Bihar As Campaigning Ends, Polling On Nov 11

Patna: As campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday, top leaders from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan made their final push to win voters ahead of polling on November 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a massive rally in Sasaram, set a strong nationalist tone, warning of a "decisive response" to any future terror attacks while announcing plans for a defence corridor in Bihar.

"On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am saying, if terrorists fire a bullet, hum goli ka jawab goley se denge," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.

Shah contrasted the Modi government's response to terror with that of the previous Congress-led regimes, asserting, "When Sonia, Manmohan, and Lalu were in power, terrorists would attack and flee. After Narendra Modi came to power, we carried out surgical strikes and airstrikes."

He also targeted Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of protecting "infiltrators." "They started their yatra to protect infiltrators who are snatching jobs and rations from our poor. From the land of Sasaram, I pledge that we will expel every infiltrator from Bihar," Shah said, contrasting his "industrial corridor" vision with what he called the opposition's "infiltrator's corridor."

In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reaffirmed NDA unity and said that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain Chief Minister if NDA returns to power in the state. "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."

From the NDA's side, Union Minister Rajnath Singh framed the election as a choice between development and the "jungle raj" of the past. "You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar or take it back to jungle raj.

ndia will become Viksit only when Bihar becomes Viksit," he said at rallies in Gaya and Kaimur, announcing that Bihar will soon have its own defence corridor to boost local industries and employment.

Union Minister Smriti Irani echoed confidence in the NDA's performance, saying, "The NDA is receiving record votes. There was record turnout in the first phase, and I appeal to the people of Bihar to come out and vote in record numbers in the second phase as well." Giriraj Singh added that "on November 14, Rahul Gandhi will get an electric shock," predicting a sweeping NDA victory led by PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said the NDA campaign had "culminated on a good note," adding, "The alliance has supported each other, and we are going to form the government with a big victory."

On the opposition front, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar were voting for change. "The people of Bihar have voted for change on November 6, and they will do the same on November 11. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backed Tejashwi, saying, "Tejashwi ji is going to win Bihar and form the government. You can see the public support he has been getting."

From the Congress camp, Pawan Khera launched a sharp rebuttal to PM Modi's recent "katta sarkaar" remark, saying, "This gun and kanpatti is their mentality, not Bihar's." He also backed Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegation, asserting that the Election Commission must answer for its conduct.

With the campaign now closed, Bihar stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14.