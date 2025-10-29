NDA Candidate Anil Kumar Injured As Convoy Comes Under Attack In Bihar's Tikri During Campaign, Several Vehicles Damaged

Patna: A shocking incident surfaced in Bihar's Tikri Constituency, where a group of miscreants attacked the NDA candidate while he was on his way to campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday evening, when Hindustani Awam Morch (HAM) candidate Dr Anil Kumar was attacked by anti-social elements while campaigning in Bihar's Tikri constituency. The incident occurred while the HAM candidate was passing through the Dighora village under the Koch police station area.

If reports are to be believed, gunshots were also fired during the attack. However, the police confirmation on the incident is awaited.

According to reports, as Dr Anil Kumar engaged with villagers, questioning about road construction escalated into a heated argument, and suddenly, the situation turned violent. A mob of unruly people, seemingly hell-bent on disrupting the election process, began pelting stones and firing at Dr Kumar and his supporters, leaving several vehicles damaged and multiple people injured.

HAM candidate Dr Anil Kumar reportedly suffered serious injuries on his arm and head and is currently receiving treatment at Anurag Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital under tight security. His supporters, who were also attacked, are receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Meanwhile, the police have swung into action, arriving at the scene to calm the situation and launching a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack. The village has been turned into a police camp, with the security personnel attempting to restore order.

The brazen attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate has raised concerns about the safety and security of election candidates and the escalation of violence in Bihar's electoral politics.

