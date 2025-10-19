NDA Faces Setback In Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan's LJP Candidate Seema Singh's Nomination Cancelled

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has faced a major setback ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with the nomination of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate and Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh being cancelled by the returning officer. Seema Singh, who was fielded by Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), was to contest from the Marhaura Assembly constituency in Saran district.

According to reports, Seema's nomination was rejected due to discrepancies in her documents. Reportedly, the returning officer found technical errors and deficiencies in the documents submitted by Seema Singh and rejected the nomination. Along with Seema, three other nominations were also cancelled, including those of former JDU district president Altaf Raju, who filed as an independent candidate, BSP's Aditya Kumar, and independent candidate Vishal Kumar.

Blow To NDA's Prospects

The cancellation of Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh's nomination is a major blow to the NDA's prospects in the Marhaura constituency. She was considered a strong contender for the NDA. Her popularity and influence in the region were expected to bring benefits to the party. The NDA's chances of winning the seat have diminished, with the cancellation of the nomination, and the contest is now likely to be between RJD's Jitendra Rai and Jan Suraaj Party's Abhay Singh.

What Chirag Paswan Said

Reacting to the cancellation of the nomination, Chirag Paswan, LJP (RV)'s national president, expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon. "We have submitted a representation before the Election Commission. The situation has arisen because of a small lapse. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Paswan said.

LJP (RV) Got 29 Seats In NDA's Seat-Sharing Arrangement

Earlier, the NDA had announced its seat-sharing plan for the Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) contesting 29 seats, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) contesting six seats each.

Meanwhile, Seema Singh's nomination cancellation is a big setback for the NDA, particularly for the LJP (Ram Vilas), which had high hopes of winning the Marhaura seat with the Bhojpuri actress as its candidate.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025