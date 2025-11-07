'NDA's Wave Is Visible Everywhere': PM Modi Claims Massive Lead In Bihar Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabua constituencies in Bihar on Friday.

In an X post, PM Modi announced that he will hold the rallies for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in Aurangabad at around 1:45 pm and in Bhabua at 3:30 pm on Friday.

After the voting for the first phase of elections was completed in the 121 constituencies, the Prime Minister claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had gained a massive lead.

"In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabua," he wrote on X.

The BJP has fielded Trivikram Narayan Singh against the sitting Congress MLA, Anand Shankar Singh, in the Aurangabad constituency. Jan Suraaj has fielded Nand Kishor Yadav.

In Bhabua, the BJP's sitting MLA Bharat Bind is in fray against RJD's Birendra Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj's Jainendra Kumar Arya.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the history.

Of the 45,341 polling booths in Bihar, the voter turnout of 64.46 per cent is based on data from 41,943 booths. The Bihar CEO said that the final data will be available in due course.

The first phase witnessed polling in 121 Assembly Constituencies in 18 districts in the State, which went to polls today, with a total electorate of over 3.75 crore.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed a rally in Bhagalpur and said that members of RJD in Bihar have been schooled in "jungle raaj pathsala" where they learned "A se Aparhan (abduction), F se Firoti (ransom), R se Rangdari (lumpen elements)."