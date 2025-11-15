NDA’s Historic Bihar Sweep: BJP–JDU Storm Past 200 Seats, RJD's MGB Collapses; PM Modi Says ‘Garda Uda Diya’

Patna: Bihar woke up today to the closure of a political storm and the beginning of a new chapter. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have finally concluded with a resounding message, NDA has swept the state with a one-sided victory. This comes after weeks of intense campaigning, spectacular claims, and growing public interest.

NDA’s Thundering Mandate

In the 243-member Assembly, the ruling NDA easily surpassed the 200-seat mark, gaining a decisive majority. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU secured 85 seats, strengthening his leadership at the state level, while the BJP surged ahead with 89 seats, headed for a record victory. The coalition was further strengthened by the addition of 19 seats by Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV.

The Mahagathbandhan suffered a devastating setback on the other side. Only 35 seats were won by the alliance, well short of the halfway point. In one of its worst performances in Bihar, the Congress dropped to just 6 seats while the RJD won 25.

Jan Suraaj Falls Flat

Once hailed as the possible ‘X factor,’ poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party(JSP) was unable to make any headway in this election. The party did not win any of the 238 seats it ran for. The majority of JSP candidates lost their deposits since they earned less than 10% of the vote.

In Marhaura, Naveen Kumar Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, gave the party's finest showing. He placed second there. Jitendra Kumar Rai of the RJD won the seat with a margin of 27,928 votes.

"Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai": Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed jubilant party workers at the BJP headquarters following the landslide win. Speaking to party members at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi began his speech with "Jai Chhathi Maiya" and used the regional slang "garda uda diya hai" to say that the people of Bihar had "created a huge stir."

He praised the people of Bihar for choosing “sushashan ki sarkar” and hailed the development-led governance under Nitish Kumar. He also said Bihar’s voters had decisively rejected appeasement politics and nepotism.

Before him, Union Minister JP Nadda told workers that Bihar had delivered a clear message of “no entry to jungle raj.”

Earlier in a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praising the SIR process, described it as a “purification of the voter list” and said the verdict reflected the mood of the entire nation. He added that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress had now hit “the last rung” in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters and Allies

Nitish Kumar thanked voters in a post on X for supporting the NDA and handing the alliance a sizable majority. Along with thanking Prime Minister Modi and alliance partners Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha, he said that Bihar would now advance and become one of the most developed states.

Rahul Gandhi’s First Reaction

Reacting to the shocking defeat, Rahul Gandhi continued the post-poll blame rant, calling the mandate “truly surprising” and alleging that the election was “not fair from the very beginning.” Even as he thanked the voters who backed the Mahagathbandhan, Gandhi reiterated that the INDI alliance would “deeply review” what he described as a compromised process. Maintaining that the fight to “protect democracy and the Constitution” would continue, his remarks signalled that the Congress leadership is keeping its accusations of irregularities alive despite the decisive verdict.

AIMIM’s Performance in Seemanchal

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM performed admirably in Seemanchal, capturing five seats in the Bihar elections. In the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal belt, where it has influenced the party, it ran for 24 of the 29 seats.

Strong wins were recorded by its candidates: Akhtarul Iman received 1,00,836 votes overall and won the Amour seat by 38,928 votes. With 81,860 votes, Md. Sarawar Alam won the Kochadhaman constituency by 23,021. Ghulam Sarwar won Baisi with a margin of 27,251 votes out of 92,766 total votes. After receiving 83,737 votes, Mohammad Murshid Alam defeated Jokihat by 28,803 votes.

Bihar’s Streets Turn into a Spectacle

Bihar's roadways became a kaleidoscope of emotions as the results came in. Dhols, saffron flags, loud shouts, motorbike rallies, and fireworks lit up the streets as BJP workers erupted in wild celebrations on one side.

On the other side, a completely different scene took place, groups of people costumed as Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared, imitating his famous speech pattern and making fun of the RJD chief's severe defeat. The contrast effectively conveyed the atmosphere of the state where there was no room for doubt following the ruling.

Now that the counting is finished, Bihar has presented a clear verdict. The state's political landscape has been altered by the NDA's resounding victory, which has demonstrated the BJP's enduring power and reaffirmed Nitish Kumar's leadership. The outcome represents a significant blow for the Mahagathbandhan, particularly the RJD and Congress, and calls for reflection.