'Never Seen This Before': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Atrocities by Central Forces After Casting Vote in Bhabanipur

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, Mamata Banerjee, exercised her voting right on Wednesday during the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections. After casting her vote, the Chief Minister displayed her inked finger to the waiting media and party workers, exuding confidence that her party would return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee levelled serious allegations against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and central observers deployed in the state for election duty. She claimed that central forces had resorted to violence against people, including women and children, and had made large-scale arrests since the previous night.

“The CRPF personnel and central observers are beating people; they have not even spared women and children. Since last night, they have started atrocities. How many of our people have they taken into custody? This is contempt of court. I have never seen such democracy. We will win, TMC is winning,” she asserted.

She further alleged, “From yesterday night they started atrocities, and they arrested so many of our people. It is a contempt of court. I have never seen this type of democracy. Trinamool is winning. CRPF cannot torture like this. There is no state police at any booth. They have captured it all. They should secure the border. Instead of doing that, they are securing one political party. I have never seen this. I have been fighting my election since 1984, but the atrocities are terrible.”

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Banerjee also remarked, “I have never seen this kind of election before,” while complaining about the heavy deployment and functioning of central security forces in the state.

The high-stakes second phase of polling covers 142 Assembly constituencies, including the keenly watched Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee is locked in a direct contest against BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This phase is considered crucial for the TMC as it includes several urban and semi-urban areas.

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According to the Election Commission, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3 PM in this second phase. The first phase, held on April 23, had seen an exceptionally high turnout of over 93%. Voting is scheduled to continue till 6 PM, with results for the entire 294-member Assembly expected on May 4.

The Chief Minister’s strong remarks come amid a charged atmosphere, with both TMC and opposition parties trading allegations over the conduct of the polls and the role of central forces.

The Election Commission is yet to respond officially to the specific allegations made today.