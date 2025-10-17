‘Nitish Kumar has freed Bihar from Jungle Raj’: Amit Shah sounds BJP's election bugle in Taraiya

Saran: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday sounded the BJP's election bugle in Saran district as he campaigned for incumbent Taraiya MLA Janak Singh and the party's candidate from Amnour assembly, Krishan Kumar Mantoo.

Addressing the rally in Taraiya, Amit Shah reminded the youth of Bihar about former CM Lalu Yadav's jungle raj and pointed out how Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gotten rid of it in the last 20 years.

"When you start campaigning from Saran, we only see victory. There is no better place than Chhapra, Saran, to remind the youth of Bihar about that jungle raj of Lalu and Rabri and take a pledge to fight against it," he said.

"Nitish Kumar has freed Bihar from Jungle Raj. PM Modi, over the last 11 years, has worked to develop Bihar. PM Modi's 11 years have been a blessing to the poor," he added.

Amit Shah also reiterated that the NDA is fighting the Bihar election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The Union Home Minister further said that Bihar's people will get to celebrate four Diwalis this year.

"We are fighting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. This time, the people of Bihar have the opportunity to celebrate Diwali four times. The first one is the one that comes on the occasion of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. The second one has just finished. Nitish Ji and Modi ji have given Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar. Third Diwali is the reduction of GST on 395 products to 5 per cent and 0 per cent. The fourth Diwali will be celebrated when NDA will come with the biggest majority, sweeping away Lalu, Rahul and company," he said.

Speaking about operation Sindoor, Amit Shah said, “Terrorists used to play 'khoon ki holi' during Lalu Prasad and Congress reign. Modi ji, through Operation Sindoor, wiped out terrorists by hitting them at their home.”

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each.