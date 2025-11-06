'No Fear Now': Villager Expresses Happiness As Voting Takes Place For First Time After 20 Years in Naxal-Affected Area of Bhimband | Bihar Polls

'No Fear Now': Villager Says As Voting Takes Place For First Time After 20 Years in Naxal-Affected Area of Bhimband | Image: PTI, ANI, Republic

Munger, Bihar: As voting takes place for the first time after 20 years in the Naxal-affected area of Bhimband in Bihar's Munger district, villagers cannot contain their excitement.

Speaking to reporters, a villager said how the situation was not favourable earlier but now they are free from any kind of fear.

"We are feeling very good. I am very happy that all of you came here... I am feeling very good (to have voted here for the first time in 20 years)... Earlier, the situation was not favourable since 2005... Now, there is no fear. We have been living peacefully ever since the camp (security forces) was set up here," said the local villager.

"The government facilities are very good here. We have also been given free rations for a few years now, and we are grateful for that. We have no problems anymore. We are living peacefully in the jungle. We are happy that a polling booth has been set up here. Young and old, everyone is able to cast their vote," the villager added.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts for the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm; however, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.



The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

There are a total of 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls. Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.