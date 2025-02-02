No Other Party Can Compete With AAP in Spreading 'Mayajaal': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, on Sunday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of excelling in spreading "Mayajaal" and asserting that no other party in the country could match their skills in this.

"Be it AAP or Congress, you have seen the workings of governments from both parties. You know that AAP excels in spreading Mayajaal (or deceiving). No party in the country can compete with it," Singh said addressing a public rally in Chandni Chowk.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the Delhi assembly elections, stating that the BJP aims to see development in the national capital progress at the same rate as the rest of India.

"This is the first election of 2025. This election is crucial in its own right. The biggest irony of Delhi is that there has been either a Congress or AAP government in Delhi for the last 26 years. The way the entire country has progressed under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi has not progressed in the same way. What crimes have the people of Delhi done?" Singh said.

He added, "Despite the assistance from the central government, the state government has not cooperated with us. We, the people of BJP want to develop the 'Dil' of India, with the same pace as the rest of the country."

Earlier in the day, Singh criticised the previous governments of Congress and AAP in Delhi, claiming that the national capital hasn't seen much development because of the two opposition parties forming governments here for last 25 years.

Making an emotional outreach to the people, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party didn't get the chance it deserved to serve Delhi.

"Delhi is one of the hearts of India but the biggest irony with Delhi is that for the last 25 years, here it has been either the Congress government or AAP government. BJP didn't get the chance it deserved to serve Delhi. Even though we have entered the 21st century, Delhi hasn't seen much development because of the Congress and AAP governments," Singh said in a public rally in Rajendra Nagar here.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8.