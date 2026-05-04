Orleampeth Election 2026 Result Live: Vote Counting Begins

Orleampeth Assembly Election Result Live | Image: Republic

Orleampeth Election 2026 Vote Counting: The key contenders from the Puducherry seat are A. Gandhi from the AIADMK, S. Gopal from the DMK, and L. Karunanithi representing the NADLMMKLK. Local politicians have a strong hold on the seat. G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy from the IND won the last state assembly election in 2021.