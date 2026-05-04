Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections | Elections 2025
LIVE BLOG

Orleampeth Election 2026 Result Live: Vote Counting Begins

Orleampeth Election 2026 Result Live: The vote counting on the Puducherry seat commenced at 8 am today. The seat is currently held by G. Nehru of IND.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Orleampeth Assembly Election Result Live
Orleampeth Assembly Election Result Live | Image: Republic

Orleampeth Election 2026 Vote Counting: The key contenders from the Puducherry seat are A. Gandhi from the AIADMK, S. Gopal from the DMK, and L. Karunanithi representing the NADLMMKLK. Local politicians have a strong hold on the seat. G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy from the IND won the last state assembly election in 2021. 

Live Blog

Orleampeth Election 2026 Election Live: The state Legislative Assembly elections were held in Puducherry on April 9. The vote counting for all seats is scheduled to be held today. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout in Orleampeth stood at 89.52%. 

Orleampeth election result live: Vote counting begins

The vote counting on Puducherry Assembly seats have commenced. 

Vote couting to begin at 8 am

The vote counting on Orleampeth seat of Puducherry will commence at 8 am. 

Advertisement
Published By :
Shreya Pandey

Published On: