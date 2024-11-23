Published 07:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
Palghar Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
Palghar Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Palghar where the counting of votes will be held.
Palghar Election Result 2024: Palghar Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra is one of the 288 assembly seats for which votes will be counted today, November 23. At present the seat is represented by Shrinivas Vanga, who went missing for 36 hours in October after being denied an Assembly ticket to contest in Maharashtra polls. In 2019, he defeated INC's Yogesh Shankar Nam by securing over 68K votes.
In 2024, a total of 9 candidates are in the fray for the Palghar Assembly seat: Adv Viraj Ramchandra Gadag (Independent), Bhaskar Mahu Waghdada (Revolutionary Marxist Party of India), Dandekar Manoj Bhalchandra (Independent), Gavit Rajendra Dhedya (Shiv Sena), Gopal Rajaram Koli (Lokshahi Party), Jadhav Suresh Ganesh (Bahujan Samaj Party), Jayendra Kisan Dubla (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Korda Naresh Lakshman (Maharashtra Navnirman sena), Vijaya Rajkumar Mhatre (Independent).
Palgarh Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
07:06 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
