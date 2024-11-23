Palghar Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Palghar Election Result 2024: Palghar Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra is one of the 288 assembly seats for which votes will be counted today, November 23. At present the seat is represented by Shrinivas Vanga, who went missing for 36 hours in October after being denied an Assembly ticket to contest in Maharashtra polls. In 2019, he defeated INC's Yogesh Shankar Nam by securing over 68K votes.