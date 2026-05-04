Panihati Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tirthankar Ghosh vs Ratna Debnath Battle Heats Up in Panihati as Counting To Begin at 8 am

Panihati Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tirthankar Ghosh vs Ratna Debnath Battle | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is underway, and West Bengal has once again emerged as the epicentre of a high-stakes political battle. The spotlight is on Panihati from where BJP has fielded RG Kar victim's mother Ratna Debnath against TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh. It is one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

The contest between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s aggressive push to expand its footprint in a state it has never governed.