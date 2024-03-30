×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

BREAKING: Pappu Yadav To File Nomination From Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced Bima Bharti as its candidate from the Purnea seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Former MP Pappu Yadav
Former MP Pappu Yadav | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has said that he will file his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 2 from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat. This comes as a major setback to the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and Opposition's INDI alliance as bloc partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced Bima Bharti as its candidate from the Purnea seat. 

Pappu Yadav's office said that he will file nomination from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, reported news agency ANI. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

a minute ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

6 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

7 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

8 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

10 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

11 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

12 minutes ago
Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

13 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

16 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

23 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

25 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

34 minutes ago
US inflation

US inflation moderates

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo