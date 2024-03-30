Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
BREAKING: Pappu Yadav To File Nomination From Purnea Lok Sabha Seat
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced Bima Bharti as its candidate from the Purnea seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Former MP Pappu Yadav | Image: PTI
Patna: Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has said that he will file his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 2 from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat. This comes as a major setback to the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and Opposition's INDI alliance as bloc partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced Bima Bharti as its candidate from the Purnea seat.
Pappu Yadav's office said that he will file nomination from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, reported news agency ANI.
