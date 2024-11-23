sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Wayanad Result | Maharashtra Election Result | Maha Poll | UP By-Election Results | Jharkhand Election Results |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Parbhani Assembly Election Result 2024: Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil OF Shiv Sena (UBT) Leads

Published 17:04 IST, November 23rd 2024

Parbhani Assembly Election Result 2024: Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil OF Shiv Sena (UBT) Leads

Parbhani seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Parbhani district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Elections Parbhani result 2024
Maharashtra Elections Parbhani result 2024 | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Parbhani Election results 2024: Parbhani seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Parbhani district. Voting for the Parbhani seat was held on November 20.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results

The Parbhani assembly seat has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena (SHS), with the party securing victory in five consecutive elections.

Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil Trails Against Anand Sheshrao Bharose For Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Shiv Sena with the margin of 37,605 votes. 

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil of Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat by defeating Mohammad Gouse Zain of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi with a margin of approximately 81,790 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil contested on a Shiv Sena (SHS) ticket and secured the seat by defeating Syad Khalad Syad Sahebjan of AIMIM with a margin of around 26,526 votes.

17:04 IST, November 23rd 2024