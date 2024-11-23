Parbhani Assembly Election Result 2024: Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil OF Shiv Sena (UBT) Leads

Parbhani Election results 2024: Parbhani seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Parbhani district. Voting for the Parbhani seat was held on November 20.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results

The Parbhani assembly seat has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena (SHS), with the party securing victory in five consecutive elections.

Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil Trails Against Anand Sheshrao Bharose For Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Shiv Sena with the margin of 37,605 votes.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil of Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat by defeating Mohammad Gouse Zain of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi with a margin of approximately 81,790 votes.