Party President First: PM Modi Garlands Nitin Nabin Instead Of Taking Honour, Signals ‘Sangathan Over Self’ At BJP HQ | WATCH

New Delhi: It is often said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gestures resonate across the country more speedily than others' words ever could. On Monday evening, after the BJP’s commanding performance in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, Prime Minister Modi stepped into the party headquarters in New Delhi and, in a moment of quiet symbolism, gently overturned convention. The heartwarming gesture drew spontaneous applause not only from BJP workers but, notably, from voices across the political divide.

At Delhi headquarters, as celebrations for the party’s showing in Assam and West Bengal got underway, National President Nitin Nabin, in his first term at the helm, moved forward to felicitate the Prime Minister with a garland. Rather than accept it, PM Modi took the flowers from his hands and placed them around Nitin Nabin’s neck instead. The hall quickly erupted in cheers, as party workers and supporters recognised instantly what the message conveyed, signalling that in matters of the organisation, it is the party president who must be honoured first.

By reversing the traditional order of felicitation, the Prime Minister reinforced the BJP’s ethos of ‘sangathan first’, placing institutional discipline and collective leadership above a single person's prominence. In that single, gracious frame, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed that electoral triumphs belong to the structure nurtured by ‘karyakartas’ and led by the president, setting a tone of humility and organisational primacy that conveyed far beyond the walls of the headquarters.

The heartwarming scene occurred as PM Modi arrived to address workers after a day of counting across five states, which marked Nitin Nabin's debut, with him delivering a decisive victory in Bengal and a third successive term in Assam as BJP president. He had come with a garland for the Prime Minister, however, by returning it, PM Narendra Modi turned the frame into a lesson in BJP culture. “Instead of being welcomed, PM Modi garlands Nitin Nabin himself,” a senior office-bearer remarked, calling it proof that the Congress-era “ecosystem” of individual-centric politics had been replaced by an organisation-first ethic.

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‘Sangathan’ Over Self

As per the political analysts, by honouring Nitin Nabin first, PM Narendra Modi showed that while governments are led by individuals, parties are led by the organisation. In that one frame, the Prime Minister flipped the script, as a worker put it, reminding the hall that in the BJP, the party president carries the mantle of the ‘sangathan’, and the ‘sangathan’ carries the weight of the mandate.

The political analysts suggested that the gesture was more than ceremonial, as within the BJP, discipline and the primacy of the ‘sangathan’ have been recurring themes since the Jana Sangh years. By publicly deferring to the party president, the Prime Minister signalled that electoral victories belong to the structure built by ‘karyakartas’ and stewarded by the president. “Message sent: Nitin Nabin is now party chief, and in organisation matters, even Modi signals who the boss is,” a party functionary said, noting how the visual reinforced lines of responsibility inside the party.

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Nabin’s First Test Gets PM Modi’s Nod

As the party President, the evening capped a baptism of fire for Nitin Nabin. These were the first Assembly polls under his presidency, and the results gave the BJP its maiden government in West Bengal while securing another term for the party in Assam. Addressing BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi stated that the day marked “trust in the politics of performance” and praised the guidance given to every worker during the campaign. “These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory,” he said.