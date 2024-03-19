Breaking | After Being Dropped Out of NDA, Pashupati Paras Likely To Resign From Modi Cabinet Today

×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

After Being Dropped Out of NDA, Pashupati Paras Likely To Resign From Modi Cabinet Today

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Chirag Paswan (right) got his place in the NDA while his uncle Pashupati Paras was dropped out of the seat sharing alliance
Patna: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party supremo Pashupati Paras is likely to resign from the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 19, said sources, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA announced seat-sharing arrangement with allies in Bihar. 

Speculations are rife regarding Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out of the NDA since the day Chirag Paswan met BJP national president JP Nadda last week. Chirag Paswan had then claimed that the meeting's output was positive, signalling that seat sharing would be announced when the time comes. 

On the question of NDA handing over Hajipur Lok Sabha seat to Chirag Paswan despite his uncle Pashupati Paras staking claim over it, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with Paras. Paswan's estranged uncle Paras represents the constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha and had been pitching his claim over it.

Pashupati Paras May Walk Out of NDA 

Pashupati Paras has already expressed displeasure with the BJP after it sealed its alliance with Chirag Paswan a few days back, claiming that his doors are open and he may walk out if not treated well within the alliance. 

Paras held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his official residence in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action after seat sharing was announced. Paras had earlier said that he will wait until the list is out. 

“We have not had any discussion with anyone if you are speaking about INDIA Alliance. No, never. We have not spoken with anyone. There are 5 MPs in our party. NDA Alliance should have followed the 'sitting-getting goal'. But justice was not done to our party. Until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published, we will wait. I also urge their central leadership to reconsider,” said Pashupati Kumar Paras earlier. 

NDA Picks Chirag Paswan, Drops Paras 

NDA on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections, announcing the BJP will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five, while rebuffing the claims of the LJP faction led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Two other NDA allies - Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha - will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar. 

This will be the first time the BJP has got more seats than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar, underscoring the change in their equations after they joined hands a few months back.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

