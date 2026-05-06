'People Want Secular Change': Karti Chidambaram on Congress' Support for TVK Government

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Congress party will formally support a government headed by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the party's 108-seat performance.

Asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu have voted for a "secular change," Chidambaram confirmed the decision was made unanimously across party forums to help the TVK bridge the gap to a majority and ensure a stable, secular administration.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Congress party has decided to support a government headed by the TVK..."

He said, "TVK has got 108 seats. The people of Tamil Nadu want a formation to be headed by the TVK. It's now incumbent upon the TVK to put together a workable majority, and they have reached out to the Congress party formally. It has been discussed in all appropriate forums of the party, and unanimously, the Congress party has decided to support a government headed by the TVK because we believe that the people of Tamil Nadu want a change, but they also want a change which is headed by the TVK, but is also a secular formation. I think the people of Tamil Nadu are very clear that they want a secular formation. So we are only aiding and assisting the TVK to put together a secular and stable government in Tamil Nadu..."

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Meanwhile, earlier in the day, amid ongoing speculation about a possible post-poll alliance between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Congress in Tamil Nadu, Congress state in-charge Girish Chodankar confirmed that the party has received a letter from TVK.

Speaking to reporters, Chodankar said the letter was discussed by party leaders in New Delhi and that a detailed update would be shared at a joint press conference. He added that the briefing would include the PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs.

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"We have called a press conference jointly by our PCC President, CLP leaders, and newly elected MLAs. At that time, we will talk to you in detail and brief you on the details of how we are moving forward. Everything will be updated at 11 o'clock at the Satyamurthy Bhawan. The party called everyone today; they have given the letter to our Congress President, Mr. Khargeji. That letter was discussed yesterday in Delhi. Everything will be discussed when we go together at 11 o'clock," said Chodankar.

TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, is more likely to ally with smaller parties like the Congress and the Left front.