PM Modi Casts Vote at Nishan School Polling Booth in Ahmedabad, Gives Special Message | WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7, in Gujarat. PM voted at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city, where he was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth. He felicitated the Prime Minister as he arrived in Ahmedabad city.

(This is a breaking story. More updates to be added)

