PM Modi's work over the last 10 years and his vision for India has earned him adulation from from people across the world, Piyush Goyal said. | Image:Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: With the last phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, Union Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking in an exclusive with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the ‘Nation Wants to Know’ Saturday stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work over the last 10 years and the vision with which he has reached out to the people, seeking their blessings for the next term to take India to greater heights as a developed nation truly has earned him the “adulation, affection and admiration not only of everybody in Mumbai but from from people across the world”.

Underlining that it is PM Modi who has earned accolades across the world including the highest civilian honors in 17-18 countries so far, Goyal said, “PM Modi is looked upon across the world as the man who will solve not only India's problems but the world's problems”.

Speaking on the impact that the 10 years of his government has had on the India story, Goyal highlighted some key areas that witnessed significant reform under Modi rule, including welfare of the poor, respect and dignity of women, better employment opportunities for the youth and improved lifestyle that the farmers in the country “are now able to enjoy”.

India of today – as an emerging superpower across the world – stands at global stage with a self confidence never seen before, Goyal told Arnab.

Responding to a question on the race to North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, the minister said, The people of the constituency will decide whether it is a walkover or the contest".

“I see a Modi wave on the ground; social media is trying to get eyeballs by making it a contest…Serious efforts have been made to create narratives that there is a fight”, he said.

Asserting that his association with the Modi-led party and subsequent poll campaigns have been the “best experience” of his life, Goyal told Arnab, “I'm so grateful to PM Modi for deeming me capable of representing the North Mumbai constituency in Parliament as a Lok Sabha MP”.

“Going to the people's court to get their blessings and serving the nation…serving the people of North Mumbai" has been a fulfilling experience for the BJP leader.

"As a Mumbaikar and as a person born and brought up here, I've worked in Mumbai all my life…it's like a dream come true that I'm representing my home constituency”, visibly-beaming Goyal told Arnab.