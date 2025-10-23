PM Modi Jabs Mahagathbandhan Alliance In Bihar, Says 'People Call Them Lathbandhan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Mahagathbandhan, saying the people of Bihar call it 'Lathbandhan' and that self-interest "is paramount" for these opposition parties, who "don't care about the youth of Bihar".

PM Modi, who interacted with BJP workers from poll-bound Bihar through the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme, also took "jungle raj" jibes at RJD and alleged that elections in the past had been won "with the help of Maoist terror".

"Those who call themselves the 'Gathbandhan,' whom the people of Bihar call the 'Lathbandhan,' only know how to use the lathi and keep fighting. For the 'Lathbandhan,' their own self-interest is paramount. They don't care about the youth of Bihar. For decades, the youth of the country and Bihar suffered from Naxalism and Maoist terror. They even kept winning elections with the help of Maoist terror. Naxalism and Maoist terror played a huge role in the destruction of Bihar," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development.

"This Maoist terror did not allow schools, colleges, or hospitals to open, and instead destroyed the already built ones. They did not allow industries to enter... It is taking a lot of effort to bring Bihar out of this. But we are doing it. We have worked very hard since 2014. The NDA has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. Today, we are moving rapidly towards eliminating Naxalism, Maoism, and terrorism in Bihar. It is our duty to secure the future of Bihar's youth, and we are working towards it with complete sincerity," he said.

Attacking the RJD over its 15-year rule in the state, PM Modi urged young people in Bihar to gather at every booth and ask elderly people in that area to recount past events.

"Conversation about jungle raj is natural, it will go on for 100 years. Bihar's people will never forget about it. This is the land of Chanakya. Bihar people will never forgive them. I would like to urge all the young people of Bihar to gather at every booth and ask the elderly people in that area to come and tell everyone about past events. A program can be created to share their disturbing experiences with the new generation," he said.

"After the double-engine government came to power in 2014, a new momentum has come into the development works. The distribution of electricity has improved significantly. The improvement in electricity won't please those with lanterns. We know that when there is sufficient electricity, industries and businesses grow, which increases employment opportunities for you," PM Modi added.