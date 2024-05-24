Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, he also referred to the role of Sikhs in the agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

Gurdaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while stressing that he was the one who opened files on the rioters so as to ensure the guilty were punished, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, he also referred to the role of Sikhs in the agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi also alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cannot take any decisions on his own and had to go to the Tihar Jail in Delhi to take orders.

Here are the key points from PM Modi's fiery speech in Gurdaspur:

INDI bloc allies abuse each other in Punjab, PM Modi said.

Congress party's 'royal family' removed Amarinder Singh from the chief minister's post when he refused to obey orders

'Delhi ke darbari' are running Punjab. The Punjab CM cannot take any decision on his own.

His 'maalik' went to jail and the Punjab government started shutting down," the prime minister said, referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejrwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Phenomenal atmosphere at the rally in Gurdaspur. There is great support for the BJP-NDA all across Punjab. Watch my speech. https://t.co/13QzqQefbd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

To take new orders and run the government, the CM (Mann) had to go to the Tihar jail"

"He (Mann) had to present his report card to him (Kejriwal)", Modi said while canvassing for BJP Lok Sabha polls candidates Dinesh Babbu (Gurdaspur), Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Amritsar) and Anita Som Parkash (Hoshiarpur).

Targetting the Congress on the anti-Sikh riots, the prime minister alleged that when the Congress was in power, it "saved" the rioters.

It was Modi who got files of the anti-Sikh riots opened.

It was Modi who ensured punishment to the guilty.