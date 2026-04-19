PM Modi Stops at a Jhal Muri Shop in Jhargram During Poll Campaign, Tries Bengal’s Beloved Street Snack With Locals

Jhargram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his hectic poll campaign in West Bengal on Sunday to savour one of the state's most cherished street foods, stopping at a local jhal muri stall in Bengal's Jhargram.

In a video circulating online, the Prime Minister was seen interacting warmly with the shopkeeper. He appeared in a jovial mood as he tasted the iconic Bengali snack while interacting with locals.

Jhal muri -- a spicy, tangy mix of puffed rice tossed with mustard oil, chopped onions, green chillies, sev, peanuts, and fresh coriander -- is a beloved everyday delight across Bengal, especially popular in rural and semi-urban areas like Jhargram in the Jangalmahal region.

The Prime Minister was seen smiling as he sampled the freshly prepared jhal muri. The brief stop turned into a mini public interaction, with excited locals cheering and trying to click pictures.

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This unexpected detour comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party’s aggressive push in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, as the party works to expand its footprint in the Jangalmahal region, traditionally considered a challenging terrain for it.

The video of the stop has already begun circulating on social media, with netizens sharing light-hearted reactions like “Modi ji ne bhi Jhal Muri approve kar diya!” and praising the Prime Minister for taking time out to enjoy local flavours even during an intense campaign.

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