×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Family Politics, Corruption, Anti-Tamil Culture: PM Hits Out At DMK, Rakes Up Katchatheevu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 10, slammed the ruling DMK during a rally at Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi in Vellore Rally
PM Modi in Vellore Rally | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi's Vellore Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 10, slammed the ruling DMK during a rally at Vellore, Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi said that to contest elections from the DMK there are three criteria- family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture, accusing Stalin's party of crippling Tamil Nadu's growth. 

“DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are-family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” said PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Vellore.

Advertisement

 

PM Modi accused the DMK of protecting sand mafias in the state, alleging that they caused a huge loss to the state. “Whose protection do these drug mafias have?” asked PM Modi attacking DMK on corruption charges. 

"DMK Party makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. That is why they make people fight among themselves for votes, I have also decided that I will continue to expose this decades-old dangerous politics of DMK," said PM Modi. 

Advertisement

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, he held a road show in Chennai with Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundarajan. On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Vellore rally in support of NDA candidates- Soumya Anbumani, wife of PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is fighting from Dharmapuri. 

Later, in the day PM Modi will be addressing a rally in Mettupalayam (Coimbatore) in support of BJP candidate and Tamil Nadu's party chief K Annamalai. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

a minute ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

5 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

7 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

9 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

10 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

13 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

14 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

15 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

16 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

17 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

17 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

21 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

23 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

28 minutes ago
Breathing exercises for sound sleep

Breathing Exercises

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo