New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, revealed his mega plan for the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata and the capital city of Assam, Guwahati. In India’s Biggest Interview of the 2024, PM Modi told Arnab Goswami that for the world, India is a “mine of opportunities” and that he wants to make Kolkata and Guwahati, two mega global economic hubs for South East Asia. Asserting that India can be the capital of South East Asia, the prime minister explained how his government works on “Triveni” formula.

Responding to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami question on the India economy, wherein he asked, won’t global pressures on India rise as the Indian economy scales up, Prime Minister Modi stated, "The world recognises that our growth positively impacts the global economy. For the world, India is a mine of opportunities."

“Why can’t India be the capital of South East Asia? I want to make Kolkata an attractive hub for South East Asia,” PM Modi said.

He further emphasized saying, “Guwahati and Kolkata can be key hubs for South East Asia. The world recognises that our growth positively impacts the global economy. For the world, India is a mine of opportunities.”

PM Modi explains “Triveni” formula

Talking about the working strategy of his government, PM Narendra Modi explained how the NDA government works on the ‘Triveni’ formula - ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’, which steered India’s growth. “To reform, it's the responsibility of the political leadership and elected body to take tough decisions. In the light of reforms, bureaucracy has to perform. Subsequently, transformation takes shape. It's a systematic arrangement which can be carried out when citizens are taken into consideration," the Prime Minister said.

When asked, why does the Opposition call PM Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ just a slogan, he responded by saying, “Our transformation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) is the best example to support the ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ model of the NDA government.

“I stopped misuse of PSU resources by the political class. The banking sector performance and decline of Non Performing Assets (NPAs) prove our track record,” the PM stated. He even took a swipe at the previous governments of the Congress for misusing resources of the government enterprises, which led to their collapse.

PM rubbishes ‘inevitability’ theory on Indian growth

PM Narendra Modi also rubbished the allegations that India’s growth is an ‘inevitability’ regardless of party in power, saying, “If growth is an inevitability, why did we first slip from 6th to 11th economy?”

“We will achieve by 2028, what the Congress was targeting by 2043. We’ve brought our growth story forward by 2 to 3 generations. I want to hold the 2029 Youth Olympics in India and the main Olympics in 2036. During my 3rd term, those below 30 will join my efforts.

