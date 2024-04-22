Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 22, addressed poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where he praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation of the state. He alleged that the appeasement politics of parties like Samajwadi Party and the Congress led to instances of terrorism in the state.

“People of Aligarh have put 'lock' on SP, Congress factory of 'pariwarwad', corruption, appeasement,” said the Prime Minister.