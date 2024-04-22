Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 14:32 IST
PM Praises Yogi in Aligarh Rally, Alleges Congress-SP's Appeasement Politics Led to Terrorism
“People of Aligarh have put 'lock' on SP, Congress factory of 'pariwarwad', corruption, appeasement,” said PM Modi in Aligarh rally.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi in poll rally in Aligarh on Monday | Image: ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 22, addressed poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where he praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law and order situation of the state. He alleged that the appeasement politics of parties like Samajwadi Party and the Congress led to instances of terrorism in the state.
“People of Aligarh have put 'lock' on SP, Congress factory of 'pariwarwad', corruption, appeasement,” said the Prime Minister.
Advertisement
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 14:32 IST