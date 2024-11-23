sb.scorecardresearch
  Poreyahat Election Result 2024: INC's Pradeep Yadav Wins in Poreyahat Assembly Elections

Published 18:06 IST, November 23rd 2024

Poreyahat Election Result 2024: INC's Pradeep Yadav Wins in Poreyahat Assembly Elections

BJP and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Poreyahat seat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jharkhand Poreyahat Assembly election 2024
Jharkhand Poreyahat Assembly election 2024 | Image: Republic
Poreyahat Election Result 2024: INC's Pradeep Yadav defeats BJP's Devendranath Singh with 34130 votes.

Poreyahat Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Poreyahat Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Poreyahat seat.

Candidate Party
Pradeep Yadav INC
Devendranath SinghBJP
Jayprakash DasLOKHAP
Sanjay Yadav BSP

Pradeep Yadav of INC has emerged victorious with 117842 votes.

The results for the Poreyahat assembly election are in, with INC candidate Pradeep Yadav emerging victorious. He defeated BJP's Devendranath Singh, securing 117,842 votes compared to Singh's 83,712 votes.

The voter turnout for the 2024 Poreyahat assembly election was 69.67%.

In the last Assembly election in 2019, Pradeep Yadav of JVM had won against Gajadhar Singh of BJP.

