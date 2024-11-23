Poreyahat Election Result 2024: INC's Pradeep Yadav Wins in Poreyahat Assembly Elections

Poreyahat Election Result 2024: INC's Pradeep Yadav defeats BJP's Devendranath Singh with 34130 votes.

Poreyahat Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Poreyahat Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Poreyahat seat.

Candidate Party Pradeep Yadav INC Devendranath Singh BJP Jayprakash Das LOKHAP Sanjay Yadav BSP

The results for the Poreyahat assembly election are in, with INC candidate Pradeep Yadav emerging victorious. He defeated BJP's Devendranath Singh, securing 117,842 votes compared to Singh's 83,712 votes.

The voter turnout for the 2024 Poreyahat assembly election was 69.67%.