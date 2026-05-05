Post-Poll Fury: TMC Blames BJP For Arson & Vandalism At Siliguri Office, Says 'True Face Exposed'

New Delhi: As the BJP registers a sweeping victory with 206 seats, West Bengal has been plunged into a fresh wave of post-poll chaos, with the TMC accusing the saffron party of "crossing all limits".

The TMC on Tuesday shared chilling social media footage of their Siliguri party office being set ablaze, claiming the act reflects a "thirst for destruction".

This surge in violence follows a dramatic reversal of fortunes for Mamata Banerjee, who not only saw her party reduced to around 80 seats but suffered a personal blow by losing her Bhabanipur bastion to Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes.

These allegations have surfaced amid reports of widespread attacks on TMC offices throughout West Bengal, occurring as the 2026 Assembly election results fundamentally alter the state’s political map.

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Reports of targeted violence surfaced on Monday as multiple Trinamool Congress (TMC) offices were ransacked.

In Asansol’s Godhuli area, an office was reportedly vandalized, leaving furniture in ruins and party banners, posters, and flags shredded. A similar assault took place earlier that day in Howrah’s Dumurjala, where visuals captured a scene of destruction with shattered windows, upended furniture, and party flags strewn across the street.

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These events represent at least the second and third reported incidents of their kind within a matter of hours. Political friction has escalated into physical clashes, most notably in Cooch Behar, where Bishu Dhar, the TMC president for the Dinhata Town Block, was reportedly assaulted outside a counting facility.

Commenting on the incident, Dhar stated that despite anticipating an attack, he chose to enter the premises, remarking, “We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP”.

This surge in unrest coincides with a landslide victory for the BJP, which clinched 206 of the 294 assembly seats according to official Election Commission data. In a stark turn of events, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was relegated to approximately 80 seats.