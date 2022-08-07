After NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India on Saturday, Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva congratulated NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the polls and said that some opposition parties chose to support BJP which damaged their credibility.

Taking to Twitter, Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva said, “Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President!… This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition.”

Margaret Alva further highlighted that the support by the opposition parties to BJP during the elections damaged credibility.

“It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility. This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy and restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue,” she said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday won with a thumping majority by securing 528 votes against Alva's 182 votes. 725 parliamentarians cast their votes, which round up to 92.9 per cent voting in the vice-presidential election. However, 15 votes were found to be invalid, said returning officer Utpal Kumar Singh.

India's 14th Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was pitted against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Jagdeep Dhankhar received a thumping victory by securing 528 votes while Opposition candidate Margaret Alva received 182 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid.

"NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal K Singh said.

Utpal K Singh added, "Out of 780 electors comprising elected & nominated members of the RS & elected members of LS, 725 electors cast their votes. Total voter turnout was 92.94%." As many as 55 Members of Parliament did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.