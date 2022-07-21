Last Updated:

President Election Results 2022: Droupadi Murmu Set To Become First Tribal President

The BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha. An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
President Election 2022

Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi

pointer
22:34 IST, July 21st 2022
'Big achievement for tribal woman to get elected as President': Union Min Kiren Rijiju

"It's a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country. All tribal MPs and ministers came here to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and expressed their happiness. I thank PM Modi as because of his thoughts and efforts, this happened," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

pointer
22:15 IST, July 21st 2022
Returning Officer PC Mody hands over certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

 Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody has handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

 

pointer
22:10 IST, July 21st 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

"It's a historic and proud moment for the Indian women community as well as the tribal community. This moment is a moment of happiness and pride for all of us," Maharashtra CMO said.

pointer
22:06 IST, July 21st 2022
President-elect Murmu gets vote in all states, Sinha draws blank in Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland & Sikkim

While President-elect Droupadi Murmu got a vote in all states, Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha drew a blank in three states- Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim.

 

pointer
22:01 IST, July 21st 2022
President-elect Droupadi Murmu greets Union Ministers, political leaders & media outside her residence in Delhi

 

pointer
21:59 IST, July 21st 2022
Very proud moment for Odisha: Naveen on Murmu's prez poll victory

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in the state.

Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.

"Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted.

"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.

The chief minister wished her the very best for a "fulfilling tenure" ahead.
 

pointer
21:57 IST, July 21st 2022
'Historic moment': Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu

"It's a historic moment. The country is celebrating Droupadi Murmu's victory like a festival. A tribal woman is President-elect now, it's an achievement of its own. I congratulate PM Modi for nominating her as NDA's Presidential candidate," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

pointer
21:48 IST, July 21st 2022
Presidential poll: Droupadi Murmu got 64% votes against Sinha's 36%

Droupadi Murmu is officially elected to the office of President of India. She got 64% of the votes of value 6,76,803 in the presidential poll against Yashwant Sinha's 36% of value 3,80,177.

pointer
21:35 IST, July 21st 2022
NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu officially declared victorious

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially elected to the office of the President of India. She will take oath on July 25.

"In my capacity as Returning Officer, I declare that Droupadi Murmu has been duly elected to the office of the President of India," Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said.

pointer
21:30 IST, July 21st 2022
'Today will be written in gold in country's history': Union Min Piyush Goyal congratulates President-elect Murmu

"Today will be a day to be written in gold in the country's history. I extend my heartiest congrats to Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi has uplifted the country and our tribal communities. Every section of the country feels the presence of inclusivity and opportunities," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

pointer
21:20 IST, July 21st 2022
Dalai Lama congratulates president-elect Droupadi Murmu

Following the announcement of the results of the recent election, His Holiness the Dalai Lama congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected President of India.

Dalai Lama expressed confidence that the new President will do whatever she can to consolidate India’s strengths and provide a lead in working to develop a more peaceful world, inspired by the treasures of India’s ancient wisdom. 

pointer
21:20 IST, July 21st 2022
AP Guv, CM congratulate Murmu on election as President

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her resounding victory in the presidential election.

The Governor, who also hails from Odisha, in a message said, I congratulate Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman who has been elected as the 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people. 
 

pointer
21:11 IST, July 21st 2022
'Murmu’s election as 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India': EAM Jaishankar

EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets that NDA's Presidential candidate "Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India."

 

pointer
20:56 IST, July 21st 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu; congratulates her

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday personally met and greeted Droupadi Murmu as she is set to become the 15th President of India.

 

pointer
20:51 IST, July 21st 2022
'Nation will get immense benefits from your experience': BJP chief JP Nadda to President-elect Murmu

"Hearty congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country. Reaching the presidency for a woman from a tribal society is a golden moment for the country, I am sure that the nation will get immense benefits from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work," BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

 

pointer
20:45 IST, July 21st 2022
'Inspiring for all': Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her historic win

Congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her historic win, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Murmu reached this highest position in the country today after fighting against odd circumstances which shows the immense power of our democracy.

"Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," he added.

 

pointer
20:37 IST, July 21st 2022
President-elect Droupadi Murmu's sister-in-law speaks to Republic

 

pointer
20:34 IST, July 21st 2022
'Her wide experience will benefit the nation': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulates President-elect Murmu

 

pointer
20:30 IST, July 21st 2022
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla congratulates President-elect Draupadi Murmu

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended hearty congratulations to Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India.

"Your role in giving voice to the hopes & aspirations of people is exemplary. I hope under your able guidance, people of our country will make a leading contribution in building a New India," he added.

pointer
20:27 IST, July 21st 2022
Rahul Gandhi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

 

pointer
20:24 IST, July 21st 2022
Murmu will lead from front and strengthen India's development journey: PM Modi congratulates President-elect Murmu

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," PM Modi said.

 

pointer
20:24 IST, July 21st 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind extends heartiest congratulations to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

 

pointer
20:19 IST, July 21st 2022
PM Modi greets & congratulates President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted and congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present.

 

pointer
20:15 IST, July 21st 2022
'Wishing you success in your tenure as President': Sharad Pawar to Droupadi Murmu

NCP chief Sharad Pawar extended heartfelt congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India.

"My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President," Pawar said.

pointer
20:10 IST, July 21st 2022
Celebrations across India as Droupadi Murmu wins the Presidential election

Celebrations erupted across the country as National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu won the Presidential election.

 

pointer
20:06 IST, July 21st 2022
PM Modi to meet Droupadi Murmu shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu shortly. Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.


 

pointer
20:06 IST, July 21st 2022
Captain Amarinder Singh congratulates Murmu; calls her inspiration for millions

 

pointer
20:01 IST, July 21st 2022
Presidential elections: Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory

 

pointer
19:59 IST, July 21st 2022
Presidential elections: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates Droupadi Murmu on her victory

"Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an effective victory in the Presidential election. She has been active in public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

 

pointer
19:42 IST, July 21st 2022
Droupadi Murmu set to become India's 15th President beating Yashwant Sinha

Droupadi Murmu gets 812 votes and Yashwant Sinha gets 521 in round 3 of voting. NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. She is set to become the President of the country.

COMMENT