President Election Results 2022: Droupadi Murmu Set To Become First Tribal President

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi
"It's a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country. All tribal MPs and ministers came here to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and expressed their happiness. I thank PM Modi as because of his thoughts and efforts, this happened," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody has handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu.
"It's a historic and proud moment for the Indian women community as well as the tribal community. This moment is a moment of happiness and pride for all of us," Maharashtra CMO said.
While President-elect Droupadi Murmu got a vote in all states, Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha drew a blank in three states- Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim.
#WATCH | President-elect #DroupadiMurmu greets Union Ministers, political leaders and media outside her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ZthpFlqrk2— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in the state.
Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.
"Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted.
"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.
The chief minister wished her the very best for a "fulfilling tenure" ahead.
"It's a historic moment. The country is celebrating Droupadi Murmu's victory like a festival. A tribal woman is President-elect now, it's an achievement of its own. I congratulate PM Modi for nominating her as NDA's Presidential candidate," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Droupadi Murmu is officially elected to the office of President of India. She got 64% of the votes of value 6,76,803 in the presidential poll against Yashwant Sinha's 36% of value 3,80,177.
National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially elected to the office of the President of India. She will take oath on July 25.
"In my capacity as Returning Officer, I declare that Droupadi Murmu has been duly elected to the office of the President of India," Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said.
"Today will be a day to be written in gold in the country's history. I extend my heartiest congrats to Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi has uplifted the country and our tribal communities. Every section of the country feels the presence of inclusivity and opportunities," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Following the announcement of the results of the recent election, His Holiness the Dalai Lama congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected President of India.
Dalai Lama expressed confidence that the new President will do whatever she can to consolidate India’s strengths and provide a lead in working to develop a more peaceful world, inspired by the treasures of India’s ancient wisdom.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her resounding victory in the presidential election.
The Governor, who also hails from Odisha, in a message said, I congratulate Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman who has been elected as the 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets that NDA's Presidential candidate "Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India."
Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 21, 2022
Smt Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India.
It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our citizens. New India is not just an aspiration; it is becoming a reality.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday personally met and greeted Droupadi Murmu as she is set to become the 15th President of India.
#PresidentMurmu | President-elect Droupadi Murmu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah after her historic win.— Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022
Watch here-https://t.co/e05dd6CeA5 pic.twitter.com/NIAXml8aZ2
"Hearty congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country. Reaching the presidency for a woman from a tribal society is a golden moment for the country, I am sure that the nation will get immense benefits from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work," BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi.
अंत्योदय का लक्ष्य लेकर सामाजिक परिवर्तन से राष्ट्र निर्माण में रत आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आज श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का देश के सर्वोच्च पद पर आसीन होना दर्शाता है कि भाजपा सरकार हर वर्ग के कल्याण हेतु संकल्पबद्ध हैं।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 21, 2022
Congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her historic win, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Murmu reached this highest position in the country today after fighting against odd circumstances which shows the immense power of our democracy.
"Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," he added.
एक अति सामान्य जनजातीय परिवार से आने वाली NDA प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी का भारत का राष्ट्रपति चुना जाना पूरे देश के लिए अत्यंत गौरव का पल है, उन्हें बधाई देता हूँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2022
यह विजय अन्त्योदय के संकल्प को चरितार्थ करने व जनजातीय समाज के सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक मील का पत्थर है।
#PresidentMurmu | 'Happy beyond belief': President-elect Droupadi Murmu's sister-in-law Shukramani Tudu speaks to Republic. Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/tjNsQaCToq… pic.twitter.com/iDcBpLiv84— Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022
Heartiest congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation.— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2022
My best wishes for a successful tenure!
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended hearty congratulations to Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India.
"Your role in giving voice to the hopes & aspirations of people is exemplary. I hope under your able guidance, people of our country will make a leading contribution in building a New India," he added.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.
Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022
"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," PM Modi said.
I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted and congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar extended heartfelt congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India.
"My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President," Pawar said.
Celebrations erupted across the country as National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu won the Presidential election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu shortly. Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.
Congratulations & best wishes to Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected 15th President of India.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 21, 2022
Coming from a modest background & becoming President of our country, her story is an inspiration for millions.
I am sure she will work hard for welfare of all sections of society.
I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022
India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor
"Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an effective victory in the Presidential election. She has been active in public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बधाई। वे गाँव, गरीब, वंचितों के साथ-साथ झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में भी लोक कल्याण के लिए सक्रिय रहीं हैं।आज वे उनके बीच से निकल कर सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुँची हैं।यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र की ताक़त का प्रमाण है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022
Droupadi Murmu gets 812 votes and Yashwant Sinha gets 521 in round 3 of voting. NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. She is set to become the President of the country.