SAD Appeals Droupadi Murmu To Resolve 'Sikh Incarceration' Issue If Elected As President

Ahead of the 2022 Presidential elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday wrote a letter to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of the sentiments of the Sikh community following the core committee headed by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the letter, Akali Dal stated that it has extended its support to her candidature as she represents the cause of minorities, poor, tribals, exploited and backward classes of the country as well as the dignity of women. SAD also appealed to her to take a personal interest in securing the release of all Sikh detenues languishing in prisons even after the completion of their life sentences.

It also asked her to consider the clemency appeal of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana pending in the office of the President once she is elected to the high office.

"We would like to bring to your attention that a number of issues related to the Sikh community remain unresolved and are hopeful that they will be taken up for resolution under your leadership. Currently, the most important issue which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community is the continued incarceration of Sikh detenues even after completion of their life sentences. These detenues have a right to be released as per law. We are hopeful that you will look into this issue which is linked with the sentiments of the Sikh community and resolve it amicably after being elected to the office of President," the letter stated.

The letter further detailed, "foremost is the case of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana whose clemency is pending in the office since 2012. Bhai Rajoana’s death sentence was commuted to life by the union government in 2019 on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Union government has also decided to release eight other Sikh detenues serving life sentences. "

SAD added, "The release of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar is pending with the Delhi government for the last eight months awaiting the signature of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Other detenues awaiting release included Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, and Shamsher Singh, all of whom are languishing in prison since 1995. Another detenue – Gurdeep Singh Khaira is incarcerated in the Amritsar Central Jail since 1990 (32 years)."

Expressing faith that as a representative of the weak and oppressed sections of society Ms Murmu would understand the pain of the Sikh community and take appropriate action, it said, "We would like to bring to your attention that the SAD has a hundred-year-old glorious past during the course of which it has participated in various pro-people movements. It acted as a Bulwark against attempts to throttle democracy by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi through the draconian emergency. The SAD has also always protected the regional aspirations of the people of Punjab be it those linked with their language or its River waters. It also represents the Sikh community and its aspirations worldwide."

