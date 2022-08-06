Vice President Poll: Jagdeep Dhankhar Scores Mega Win, Huge Setback To 'Opposition Unity'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India.
We look forward to your guidance and leadership. Your vast constitutional and legal knowledge will help us in shaping a progressive future for our nation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.
Vijayan expressed hope that Dhankhar will guide the country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution.
Dhankhar, 71, defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva and will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.
"Congratulations to @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India. Hope he can guide our country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution," Vijayan tweeted.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after he was elected the 14th vice president of India, defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.
"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his being elected Vice President of India," Gandhi said in a message.
After having faced a defeat in the Vice Presidential elections at the hands of NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva reacted on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister and ex-Governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, congratulated the former West Bengal Governor on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India.
"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," said Alva in the tweet, purportedly attacking Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. Read Full Story.
I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess.
Jagdeep Dhankhar is the second leader from Rajasthan after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat to get elected the vice-president of India.
With the election of Dhankhar, a Jat leader who belongs to Jhunjhunu district, now both the lower and upper houses of Parliament will be presided over by leaders from Rajasthan.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also from Rajasthan. He represents Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency of the state.
Senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after his massive victory in the Vice Presidential elections.
After congratulating Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Dhankhar will be a wonderful chairman and outstanding Vice President.
"The nation is blessed to have the son of a farmer and an eminent jurist as VP of India. We are fortunate we will have a chance to work with him," he added.
BJP leaders including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi among others, meet with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in Delhi.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday met and congratulated Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar ji's election as the Vice President of India is a matter of joy for the whole country. Dhankhar ji has been continuously associated with the public in his long public life. The Upper House will definitely benefit from a close understanding of the ground issues and their experience," Union Home Minster Amit Shah said.
He added, "I am sure that as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of Modi ji, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of parliament for supporting Dhankhar ji."
Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India.
Thank you to Smt @alva_margaret ji for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity.
Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure.
Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has extended the heartiest congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections.
"The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure," he added.
Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on being elected as the fourteenth Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar and congratulated him on a massive victory.
Heartiest Congratulations to
NDA Vice Presidential Candidate & Ex Governor of WB; Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for getting elected as the New Vice President of India.
I am sure an erudite scholar like you with such vast experience would prove to be one of the best VPs India ever had.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the Vice Presidential elections. He said that Dhankhar's long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation.
Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has reached Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence to meet and congratulate Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the Vice Presidential elections.
"I declare Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has been duly elected to the office of the Vice President of India," Lok Sabha Secretary General Returning Officer of VP Elections Utpal K Singh said.
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election, Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal K Singh said.
Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as he becomes 14th Vice President of India.
NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, August 6, won the vice presidential elections and has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
Dhankhar secured 528 votes while Alva received 182 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid.
The next vice president of India will take oath on August 11. Outgoing vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar shortly. The meeting will take place at Prahlad Joshi's residence, according to sources.
The result of the Vice Presidential election will be declared soon. Celebrations have already started outside Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence as also the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.
Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village at Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu before the announcement of the Vice Presidential election results.
NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence at 11 Akbar road before the announcement of the results for the Vice Presidential elections. PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet him at around 8 pm.
The counting of votes begins in the Vice Presidential election. With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival. He is likely to succeed incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends on August 10.
Around 93 percent polling was recorded in the vice presidential election on Saturday, with more than 50 MPs not exercising their franchise.
Officials said of the total 780 MPs, as many as 725 MPs voted till 5 pm when the polling concluded.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh cast their ballots early in the day, while opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi voted a little after noon, the officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. The meet is expected to be held at Prahlad Joshi's residence, according to sources.