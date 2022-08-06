Vice President Poll: Jagdeep Dhankhar Scores Mega Win, Huge Setback To 'Opposition Unity'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

Vijayan expressed hope that Dhankhar will guide the country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Dhankhar, 71, defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva and will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.