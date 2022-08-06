Last Updated:

Vice President Poll: Jagdeep Dhankhar Scores Mega Win, Huge Setback To 'Opposition Unity'

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, August 6, won the vice presidential elections and has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Dhankhar secured 528 votes while Alva received 182 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Vice president election

Image: PTI

pointer
22:59 IST, August 6th 2022
Assam CM extends heartiest congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankar on winning vice presidential elections

 

pointer
22:17 IST, August 6th 2022
Kerala CM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

Vijayan expressed hope that Dhankhar will guide the country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Dhankhar, 71, defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva and will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.

"Congratulations to @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India. Hope he can guide our country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution," Vijayan tweeted.
 

pointer
21:53 IST, August 6th 2022
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Dhankhar on winning VP election

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after he was elected the 14th vice president of India, defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his being elected Vice President of India," Gandhi said in a message.
 

pointer
21:41 IST, August 6th 2022
Margaret Alva accepts defeat, slams parties that 'directly-indirectly supported BJP'

After having faced a defeat in the Vice Presidential elections at the hands of NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva reacted on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister and ex-Governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, congratulated the former West Bengal Governor on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India. 

"This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition," said Alva in the tweet, purportedly attacking Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. Read Full Story.

pointer
21:26 IST, August 6th 2022
'Proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President': PM Modi

 

pointer
21:16 IST, August 6th 2022
Dhankhar second leader from Rajasthan to get elected vice-president

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the second leader from Rajasthan after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat to get elected the vice-president of India.

With the election of Dhankhar, a Jat leader who belongs to Jhunjhunu district, now both the lower and upper houses of Parliament will be presided over by leaders from Rajasthan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also from Rajasthan. He represents Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency of the state.

pointer
21:00 IST, August 6th 2022
Union mins Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after his massive victory in the Vice Presidential elections.

 

pointer
20:53 IST, August 6th 2022
Piyush Goyal says Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will be wonderful Rajya Sabha chairman

After congratulating Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Dhankhar will be a wonderful chairman and outstanding Vice President.

"The nation is blessed to have the son of a farmer and an eminent jurist as VP of India. We are fortunate we will have a chance to work with him," he added.

pointer
20:50 IST, August 6th 2022
BJP leaders meet Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP leaders including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi among others, meet with Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in Delhi.

 

pointer
20:46 IST, August 6th 2022
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla meets Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday met and congratulated Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar.

 

pointer
20:40 IST, August 6th 2022
Jagdeep Dhankhar's election as Vice President is matter of joy for whole country: Union HM Amit Shah

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar ji's election as the Vice President of India is a matter of joy for the whole country. Dhankhar ji has been continuously associated with the public in his long public life. The Upper House will definitely benefit from a close understanding of the ground issues and their experience," Union Home Minster Amit Shah said.

He added, "I am sure that as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of Modi ji, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of parliament for supporting Dhankhar ji."

pointer
20:34 IST, August 6th 2022
Vice President elections: Rahul Gandhi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on win; thanks Alva for representing joint Oppn's spirit

 

pointer
20:28 IST, August 6th 2022
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

 

pointer
20:22 IST, August 6th 2022
Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning V-P elections

Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has extended the heartiest congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections.

"The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure," he added.

 

pointer
20:18 IST, August 6th 2022
PM Modi meets Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar and congratulated him on a massive victory.

 

pointer
20:07 IST, August 6th 2022
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikar congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning V-P polls

 

pointer
20:04 IST, August 6th 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the Vice Presidential elections. He said that Dhankhar's long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation.

 

pointer
19:57 IST, August 6th 2022
BJP chief JP Nadda arrives at Pralhad Joshi's residence to congratulate Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has reached Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence to meet and congratulate Jagdeep Dhankhar for winning the Vice Presidential elections.

pointer
19:55 IST, August 6th 2022
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar officially wins Vice Presidential elections

"I declare Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has been duly elected to the office of the Vice President of India," Lok Sabha Secretary General Returning Officer of VP Elections Utpal K Singh said.

pointer
19:52 IST, August 6th 2022
Dhankhar bagged 528 votes; Alva received 182 votes: LS Gen-Secy Utpal K Singh

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election, Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal K Singh said.

pointer
19:48 IST, August 6th 2022
Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village after he wins Vice Presidential elections

Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as he becomes 14th Vice President of India.

 

pointer
19:41 IST, August 6th 2022
Jagdeep Dhankhar is next Vice President of India

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, August 6, won the vice presidential elections and has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. 

Dhankhar secured 528 votes while Alva received 182 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid.

pointer
19:33 IST, August 6th 2022
Next Vice President to take oath on August 11

The next vice president of India will take oath on August 11. Outgoing vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.

pointer
19:20 IST, August 6th 2022
PM Modi to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar shortly. The meeting will take place at Prahlad Joshi's residence, according to sources.

pointer
19:16 IST, August 6th 2022
Vice Presidential elections: Results to be out soon; Celebrations begin at Dhankhar's village and in New Delhi

The result of the Vice Presidential election will be declared soon. Celebrations have already started outside Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence as also the village of Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

 

pointer
18:49 IST, August 6th 2022
Vice Presidential elections: Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village in Rajasthan as counting underway

Celebrations at Jagdeep Dhankhar's village at Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu before the announcement of the Vice Presidential election results.

 

pointer
18:22 IST, August 6th 2022
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Pralhad Joshi's residence

NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence at 11 Akbar road before the announcement of the results for the Vice Presidential elections. PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet him at around 8 pm.

 

pointer
18:20 IST, August 6th 2022
Counting of votes in vice presidential election begins

The counting of votes begins in the Vice Presidential election. With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival. He is likely to succeed incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure ends on August 10.
 

pointer
17:59 IST, August 6th 2022
Around 93% of MPs vote in vice presidential poll

Around 93 percent polling was recorded in the vice presidential election on Saturday, with more than 50 MPs not exercising their franchise.

Officials said of the total 780 MPs, as many as 725 MPs voted till 5 pm when the polling concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh cast their ballots early in the day, while opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi voted a little after noon, the officials said.

pointer
17:42 IST, August 6th 2022
PM Modi to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar around 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. The meet is expected to be held at Prahlad Joshi's residence, according to sources.

COMMENT