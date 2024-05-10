"We are proud of the 500-year fight for Ram Temple. Trustees even invited those who opposed the Mandir" | Image:Repbulic Media

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke on the Ram Temple being made an political issue by the Opposition. As Arnab asked, how he views the politics that has emerged around the inauguration of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said, “Why did we fight against the British Raj What was the need for Independence? This is because self-respect and honour holds and important place in any civilisation.”

The Prime Minister stated that a community kept fighting for its faith for 500 years. He emphasized that generation after generation, people fought for building the Ram Mandir.

PM Modi said, “We are proud of the 500-year-fight for the Ram Temple and this struggle can inspire people across the globe.”

#PMModiAndArnab | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi ) explains why the world should be proud of Hindus' fight for Ayodhya



He said that on January 22, he went to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, even in his speech that day he mentioned, “Our journey is from Dev se desh, Ram se rashtra (from deity to country, from Ram to nation).” Adding that the Ram Temple trustees invited even people who opposed the decision on building the Ram temple. While those who fought for the Babri Masjid accepted the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Congress rejected it, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said, “Iqbal Ansari, one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case also joined the Ram temple's “Pran-Pratistha” event. Ansari even bought a miniature replica of Ram Temple to gift one of his aides. I thought if Iqbal Ansari is a true secular or Congress. After this incident, I felt that Ansari is a real secular person. He fought for his right throughout and as Supreme Court's judgement came he acccepted it. The country is watching Ansari as well as the Shahi parivaar and making their own evaluation.”

“The day the historic judgement came, I said this is an opportunity to bring people together. But it is unfortunate that some parties think their vote bank will drift because of Ram Temple visit,” expressed Prime Minister Modi.

During the most-awaited 100 minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing 400 seats on June 4 and also spoke on a wide range of issues, including corruption, politics, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.

