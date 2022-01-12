Ahead of the Punjab elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched an attack on Punjab Government over anticipatory bail granted to Bikram Singh Majithia. In a press conference, Punjab AAP in-charge Raghav Chadha accused Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of asking police not to arrest Majithiya. Citing Bikram Singh Majithia's recent press conference, Chadha said CM Channi and Randhawa knew where Majithia was present.

Punjab elections: AAP's latest allegations on Congress

"Today Majithia conducted a PC where he clearly told that both Channi and Randhawa knew where Majithia was present. Not only them, the entire Congress party knew about him, but they did not arrest him. Channi ji's FIR is nothing but a political stunt for the elections. This is a government that changed its DGP 4 times. The government changed advocate general 3 times. This government came out to be a useless government. In Channi's governance of 111 days, nobody can name even 11 places where the drugs and intoxicants are stopped. Channi Sarkar had filed this FIR with the Badals," added Punjab AAP in charge.

What Bikram Singh Majithia said in his press conference

A day after getting the anticipatory bail plea by the High court, former Punjab Minister and Akali Dal leader Majithia made his first public appearance on Tuesday and accused the ruling Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of framing him in the case, and alleged political vendetta.

While addressing the press on the matter, Manjithia said, “Truth always prevails. It is not easy to fight the government when there are malafide intentions. Though some officers recused themselves, in every meeting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hatched every type of conspiracy against me.”

Bikram Singh Majithia gets anticipatory bail in drugs case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, January 10 granted anticipatory bail to the SAD leader and directed him to join the probe in a drugs case registered against him. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Majithia by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case on December 20.While seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, the SAD leader contended that to target him was one of the major election planks of the current Congress-led Punjab government.