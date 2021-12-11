Stepping up its attack against Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday, announced that AAP will 'reward' him Rs 25,000 for every illegal sand-mining case he acts against. Taking to Twitter, Chadha informed Channi that he had a list of areas where illegal sand mining was taking place. Punjab along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa are set to go to polls in February 2022.

AAP offers Punjab CM 'reward' for cracking down on sand mafia

AAP का ऐलान, अवैध खनन के खिलाफ Action लेने पर Channi साहब को दिया जाएगा Rs.25 हजार/Site का ईनाम।



पहली Site : CM का खुद का हल्का (जिंदापूर पिंड, श्री चमकौर साहिब). सबूत संलग्न हैं.



अब खुद पर FIR करिए। https://t.co/h4p23VCbpq pic.twitter.com/lZArNJFcPi — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 10, 2021

Recently, Chadha launched an expose in Channi's constituency to bust an alleged illegal sand mafia site. AAP Punjab co-Incharge Raghav Chadha conducted a 'live raid' in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib and fired a set of 4 questions to the Congress CM on how the sand mafia was being allowed to operate under his nose. The AAP leader revealed that as per his estimates, 800-1000 trucks were extracting and smuggling sand on a daily basis in the area, alleging that the CM was getting a cut from the sand mafia for it.

Standing at the illegal sand mining site in Pind Jindapur, Raghav Chadha said, "In Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib, there is open illegal sand mining. You can see behind me, sand is being extracted from the water. This is being filled in trucks. When Channi became the CM, he had said I am not the Chief Minister of illegal sand miners. But here we can see how the sand mafia, under the protection of the CM is working."

"AAP has a few questions for the CM. For how long is this illegal sand mining happening in your constituency? Second, are you getting a cut from this illegal mining? If yes then how many crores are you getting per month? Third, how many such sites are being operated in his constituency? Fourth, how many such illegal sites are there in Punjab? Lastly, does Channi sahab have a partnership with the sand mafia?" he asked.

AAP's aggressive Punjab campaign

With AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visiting Punjab on a monthly basis, AAP has launched an aggressive campaign against Congress, making tall pre-poll promises - free electricity upto 300 units, monthly allowance to all women, better healthcare, allowance to autowalas, businessmen, free trips to religious places etc. Touting Kejriwal's Delhi model, AAP has refused to ally with Congress, BJP or Akali Dal, but is yet to announce a CM candidate of its own. AAP, currently has 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly