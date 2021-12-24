Amarinder Singh Slams Punjab CM Over Surging COVID Cases In State; 'focus On Governance'

A day after the Ludhiana court blast, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has slammed his successor Charanjit Singh Channi, asking him to focus on governance instead of political propaganda as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state. Captain took to Twitter and said:

Punjab Chief Minister must spare some time from his political propaganda & focus on governance. Rising number of Covid cases is a matter of grave concern. If timely precautionary measures aren't taken now, he will be held responsible for spread of 3rd #COVID wave in Punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 24, 2021

Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin. With one more COVID-related death reported in the state, the toll reached 16,636. Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight cases, followed by seven in Pathankot. The number of active cases was 314. Twenty-four more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,142, according to the bulletin. The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 11 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,742. The toll remained at 1,078 with no new COVID-related death being reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana court blast

Meanwhile, a bomb went off in the District Court Complex here in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. As per the investigation so far, Police have suspected that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the poll-bound state. Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the blast and reiterated his concerns over the challenges to the state's peace and security.

Image: ANI/PTI