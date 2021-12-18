The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again attacked the Congress party over the alleged illegal sand mining in Punjab. Responding to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that sand theft in Punjab has been exposed by several media organisations. Further citing the media houses, Kejriwal alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has links with the sand mafia in the state.

Kejriwal further claimed that Channi is not taking action on the issue. Moreover, he also slammed Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for being mum on the issue. Arvind Kejriwal further pointed out to Sidhu in his tweets and claimed that even he is silent. Concluding his remarks, the Delhi Chief Minister asserted that if sand-mining is stopped then, "20 thousand crore rupees will be recovered".

"Newspapers and TV people have exposed sand theft in the light of your CM. They say that the CM has links with the sand mafia. CM is not taking any action. Both Badal ji and Captain Sahib are silent on this. You are silent too. Why? Sand is being stolen from till the bottom. If we stop it, 20 thousand crore rupees will come," said Arvind Kejriwal

अख़बार/TV वालों ने आपके CM के हल्के में रेता चोरी पकड़ी है। उनका कहना है CM के रेता माफिया से सम्बंध हैं। CM कोई ऐक्शन नहीं ले रहे।बादल जी और कैप्टन साहिब दोनों इस पर चुप हैं। आप भी चुप हैं। क्यों? CM से लेकर नीचे तक रेता चोरी हो रहा है।इसे रोकेंगे तो 20 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए आ जाएँगे https://t.co/DRMaDuXvtp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2021

Kejriwal's response comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the former as to how he was planning to "finance freebies" that he announces every day ahead of the assembly polls in the state. The Punjab Congress chief asserted that the "Punjab Model is Model to provide income and opportunities for all Punjabis".

Punjabis want to know @ArvindKejriwal Ji, How’ll you finance freebies you announce daily ? Stop fooling People, if you can’t provide basic economic backing for promises. Punjabis deserve Income not Bheekh - Punjab Model is Model to provide income & opportunities for all Punjabis. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 7, 2021

AAP offers Punjab CM Channi 'reward' for cases against sand miners

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha announced that the party will 'reward' Charanjit Singh Channi Rs 25,000 for every illegal sand-mining case he acts against. Taking to Twitter, Chadha informed Channi that he had a list of areas where illegal sand mining was taking place.