Captain Amarinder Singh Congratulates Farmers Over 'triumphant' End To Year-long Agitation

After Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, announced that they would be heading back home, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday congratulated the farmers over the triumphant culmination of their year-long agitation against the Centre's three contentious agrarian laws. Amarinder Singh said that it would pave the way for a 'more constructive political environment' for the progress of the farming community.

He added, "I also hope that all future legislation and decisions concerning the farming community, which has been at the forefront of India's progressive march since Independence, would be taken in the spirit of mutual agreement, after due consultation with all the stakeholders."

'Hope that the issue of MSP is solved like farm laws'

Amarinder Singh pointed out that when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab, he had not only supported the farmers' fight for the repeal of the farm laws but had ensured that they were not, in any way, harassed even while they were protesting across the state or marching towards Delhi. In June 2020, he had convened an all-party meeting to seek repeal of what were then the three farm ordinances, pointed out the former chief minister. His government had followed it up with a resolution rejecting the ordinances, which was passed by the Punjab Assembly in August, he added.

"These initiatives were in sharp contrast to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was outright condemning the farmers' stir after being instrumental in bringing in the ordinances, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was busy implementing one of the farm laws in Delhi, while the farmers were fighting with their lives out on the roads, said Singh.

He added, "As in the past, I would continue to do everything in my power to protect their interests and ensure their welfare."

Singh had faced an unceremonious exit in September when he was forced to resign as the Punjab chief minister amid a power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, he floated his own party -- Punjab Lok Congress -- to fight the assembly elections. Recently, he inaugurated his party office in Chandigarh.

