Channi Urges Congress To Declare Punjab CM Face Ahead Of Elections; Cites Captain's Case

Ahead of Punjab elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday stated that the Congress must announce its chief ministerial candidate as in the past this had helped the party reap electoral gains. This statement comes after opposition political parties pointed at Congress noting that it had many chief ministerial aspirants including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar.

Referring to party gains when Captain Amarinder Singh was announced as CM face of Punjab, Channi said, "Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost and before that when they gave (CM candidate) we won and when they did not declare candidate we lost".

He further mentioned that even Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu was also demanding the same.

Responding to him as the chief ministerial candidate, Channi stated, "I have never thought about such things. The last time when Partap Singh Bajwa was the state unit chief, I was standing with him against Capt (Amarinder). But going by the voice of people at that time, I told Rahul Gandhi that Capt should be declared candidate and he should be made CM as people are in his favour. They (party) conducted a survey and people wanted him (Amarinder). This time whom people like they will tell and the party will go by that".

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed that his party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab election will be declared next week. As per the sources, AAP may declare MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate.

Channi becomes the new CM of Punjab

On September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. The development comes after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Election 2022

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

(With PTI inputs)