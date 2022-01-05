Amid nationwide outrage over the breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Republic Media Network on Wednesday learnt that not only did the police give clearance for the visit but also carried out a full rehearsal of the route, as part of SPG security protocol. Thus, the claim of Congress that it was unplanned stands negated, said sources.

On his way to poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur, PM Modi chose to go via the road route over air owing to the bad weather conditions. While the Prime Minister was 30km away from the destination, his convoy got stuck due to a road blockade in the state. It stayed stuck for over 15-20 minutes while many trucks full of protesters stood a few metres away.

'There were over 20 tractors. It could not have been possible without collusion at the local level," sources added.

A pre-planned conspiracy?

7:40 AM on January 5: Congress, which is in power in the state, right before PM Modi was to leave for Punjab had uploaded a post on its Twitter handle. In the post on the INC_Television handle, strong opposition to the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab was reflected. There were two photos embedded with the caption 'Go back Modi'.

"Farmers braved scorching summers and bone-chilling winters... those who made our farmers suffer will not be forgiven," read one picture. The other read," The man responsible for the death of 700 farmers, Narendra Modi should apologise in the Parliament."

11:34 AM on January 5: Next, the Youth wing of the Congress posted a tweet that had a picture embedded. The picture read, "Who is responsible for the martyrdom of 700 farmers?" The 'hint' was given in the caption, "He is coming to Punjab today."

02:24 PM on January 5: After the PM's convoy was stuck, National Co-ordinator of Social Media of Congress Gaurav Pandhi took to this Twitter handle to highlight the 'Power of Punjab'. "People of Punjab blocked all roads to Modi's rally venue yesterday and as a result, Modi has to cancel his rally and return to Delhi. THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR MODI!" he wrote.

POWER OF PUNJAB



People of Punjab blocked all roads to Modi's rally venue since yesterday and as a result Modi has to cancel his rally and return to Delhi.



THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR MODI!#PunjabVirodhiModi #GoBackModi — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 5, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse, has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Image: PTI, Republic World