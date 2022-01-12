Congress MP Says SAD's Majithia Got Bail Due To 'PM Modi's Indulgence & AG's Incompetence'

With the 2022 Assembly elections inching closer, the political slugfest in poll-bound Punjab is heating up. Launching a fresh attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday claimed that Majithia had got anticipatory bail from the Punjab & Haryana High Court due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interference in the matter.

Further extending the blame, Bittu went on to say that Majithia was out on bail due to the Advocate General of Punjab’s ‘incompetence.’ In a tweet, the Congress MP alleged that the SAD leader who was arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly being a part of a drug syndicate, had colluded with PM Modi to evade the arrest.

The Congress MP also shared a video of the SAD chief, where he was heard alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach was a well-planned conspiracy by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, in which former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay was also involved.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote in the tweet, “Majithias's statement shows clearly that he got bail because of PM Modi's indulgence and AG's incompetence. Will Navjot Sidhu say something about this?”

Ravneet Singh Bittu, who has been a strong critic of the PPCC chief Navjot Singh Siddhu, also tagged him in the post and asked him for his response on the issue.

Majithia accuses Congress of framing him under political vendetta

Bittu's accusations come after former Punjab Minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia made his first public appearance Tuesday and accused the CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of framing him in the drugs case, and alleged political vendetta.

SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Manjithia, who was booked by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act, after being accused of running a drug racket, received anticipatory bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday and was asked by the bench to aid the ongoing investigation.

While addressing the press on the matter, Manjithia said, “Truth always prevails. It is not easy to fight the government when there are malafide intentions. Though some officers recused themselves, in every meeting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hatched every type of conspiracy against me.”

