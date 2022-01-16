Congress' Sidhu Moose Wala Seen Wearing Army Uniform; Veteran Seeks Action From ECI

Stirring a major controversy ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Congress' Sidhu Moose Wala alias Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was on Sunday spotted in an army camouflage jacket with his nameplate 'SS Sidhu'. In a video that is going viral, Sidhu, wearing the jacket, can be heard appealing to all those who want to help him in campaigning to gather at his Haveli in Mansa.

Hurt by Moose Wala's action, Capt Anil Gaur (Retd.) in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said," This is unfortunate that Moose Wala, a singer and Congress candidate, is wearing Army Uniform with nameplate portraying that he is an Army man. This is against law. Central and State Government orders are there that no civilian can wear it, especially in the border area."

"Election Commission of India should take suo moto cognisance," he further said, adding that Moose Wala was giving a wrong impression just to sway the voters.

Only last month, Moose Wala joined the Congress in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Moose Wala had stated that the reason he joined the grand old party is to "raise the voice of Punjabis".

Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates on 86 seats for Punjab. As per the list, Moose Wala will be contesting from Mansa.

Congress releases first list

Also, as per the list, Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC while State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. The party has also fielded Punjab deputy chief ministers – Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central, the seats they already represent.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022. The voting to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly is to take place in a single phase on February 14.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state.