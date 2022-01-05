Congress' Surjewala Denies PM Modi's Security Lapse Despite Punjab Govt Conceding

As the Congress government faces heat from all ends for negligence in providing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade with enough security during his visit to the state, reacting to the same, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala advocated, on behalf of the Punjab government, that enough security arrangements were made prior to the Prime Minister's visit.

It should be mentioned that Surejwala's statement comes even as the Punjab government admitted to a lapse in the Indian Prime Minister's security. Admitting to the major lapse, the Punjab Government said that an 'alternative route' for the Prime Minister was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place.

Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab's Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that everyone was aware that the PM was supposed to be going via road and a security meeting was also organised between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, he admitted that no contingency plan was put in place by the Punjab Government, as protocol demanded.

Congress denies security breach compromising PM Modi

Denying the massive security breach, Surjewala, who is the Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson said, “All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. The route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan. But, PM Modi later decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road.”

Surjewala further noted that the farmers were protesting PM Modi’s arrival in the state as the Centre had overlooked their demands after the quashing of the three farm laws. He tweeted, “Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM’s visit & Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them. Do u know why KMSC & Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? (sic)”

Dear Naddaji,



Stop losing cool & all sense of propriety. Pl remember -



1. 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM’s Rally.

2. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG & other agencies.

3. Route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan.

1/4 https://t.co/kScLtN8rRG — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

Instead of addressing the massive security breach, the Congress leader went on to list out the demands of the protesting farmers in another tweet. He wrote, “Their demands included Sacking MOS Home, Ajay Misra Teni, Withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi & UP. Compensation for kin of 700 Farmers who died and formation of a Committee on MSP & a quick decision. (sic)”

“Post Farmer’s agitation, Modi Govt chose to totally ignore these promises. Finally, the reason for cancelling the rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first,” the Congress general secretary added in another tweet.

He further claimed that the real reason for the cancellation of PM Modi's rally was 'empty chairs in his rally.'

प्रिय नड्डा जी,



रैली रद्द होने का कारण ख़ाली कुर्सियाँ रहीं।

यक़ीन न हो तो, देख लीजिए 👇



और हाँ, बेतुकी बयानबाज़ी नहीं,

किसान विरोधी मानसिकता का सच स्वीकार कीजिए और आत्म मंथन कीजिए ।



पंजाब के लोगों ने रैली से दूरी बनाकर अहंकारी सत्ता को आईना दिखा दिया है। pic.twitter.com/jhgrsqOv1t — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

Despite prior intimation, Punjab govt failed to provide security to PM: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

“Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the MHA statement read.

The Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, but failed to do so.

